Dogs Take To Air To Find New Homes

A fast growing transport program for dogs, started 18 months ago by San Antonio Pets Alive!, is reaching new heights – literally. It begins Friday morning at Kelly Field.

“We’re taking flight for the very very first time,” said Marketing and Events Manager Erika Mullins. “We’re working with a great organization called Dog Is My CoPilot. It’s a transport of 62 dogs and they’re going to Idaho.”

Up until now, the dogs have only been transported by ground vehicles.

The program, which transports dogs to partner cities not facing the over-population problems we see in San Antonio, saved over 500 dogs, mostly large adults, from euthanasia in 2016.

“They’re just dogs that have a hard time finding a home down here, mostly due to their size,” said Mullins. Large dogs here in San Antonio can languish in a kennel for months and up there they find homes relatively quick.”

San Antonio Pets Alive! continues to expand the program and innovate ways to efficiently save the most lives possible.