Early Voting Begins For Mayoral, Bond, And Local Elections

  • David Martin Davies / Texas Public Radio

Early voting for the May 6 local elections begins Monday across Texas.  San Antonio voters will begin casting ballots for mayor, council members, and in an $850 million bond election, the largest in city history.

Many area communities are also electing local representatives; voting for school bonds; and deciding other municipal issues.  The Alamo Community College District is asking voters to support a $450 million bond for new and improved facilities.

Early voting extends through May 2. 

Resources:

The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area has compiled an informative, non-partisan voting guide.  

Texas Public Radio has posted broadcast and video profiles of mayoral candidates and election stories compiled by reporters.

You can find information on specific races and elections by going to the county elections sites listed below:

Bexar County Elections Department

Comal County Elections Department

Kendall County Elections Department

Guadalupe County Elections Department

Elections 2017
- SA Mayoral Elections
2017 Bond Election

Video: Mayoral Candidate Nirenberg Says Fatherhood And Immigrant Parents Shaped His Values

By Apr 19, 2017
Shelley Kofler / Texas Public Radio

On Monday, San Antonio voters will begin casting ballots in the May 6 race for mayor.  Texas Public Radio sat down with the leading mayoral candidates to find out more about their policy priorities.  We also asked them to take us to a location that reveals something about the values they would bring to the job.  We met District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg at a place where his public and personal priorities come together. (Watch the video profile below.)  

VIDEO: Mayor Taylor Hopes On-The-Job Experience Will Earn A Second Term From Voters

By Apr 21, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor believes she's accomplished a lot in her first term as mayor.  She's the front runner in her race for reelection, but facing strong opposition from two opponents.  Today, we continue our conversations with the leading mayoral candidates by sitting down with Ivy Taylor.  We met at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Video: Mayoral Candidate Medina Running Against The Bond And City Manager

By Apr 20, 2017

With a shade canopy and cushioned rubber mats, from top to bottom, the playground at Lion’s Field Park is a great place for parents with young children to enjoy and make memories. On this spring afternoon mayoral candidate Manuel Medina is spending some quality time with his wife and two girls, 3-year-old Sara Sophia and 7-year-old Michelle Mari.

Medina said this location brings back memories because the Ranch Motel, nearby on Broadway, is where his journey in San Antonio started.

Proposed Inclusion Of UTSA Athletic Complex In 2017 Bond Raises Questions

By Apr 17, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

On May 6th, San Antonio voters will decide on the largest bond package ever proposed by the city. 

If each of the six parts pass, the city could borrow $850 million dollars to put towards streets, flood control, public safety improvements are various other projects.  The long term, low interest loan will not require an increase in the tax rate.

Challengers Take Aim At Incumbent Taylor In TPR Mayoral Debate

By , & Apr 21, 2017
Jan Ross / Texas Public Radio

Three leading candidates for San Antonio mayor tangled over relieving traffic gridlock, recruiting more police and the viability of the Vista Ridge water pipeline during a live debate Thursday on Texas Public Radio.  