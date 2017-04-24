Early Voting Begins For Mayoral, Bond, And Local Elections

Early voting for the May 6 local elections begins Monday across Texas. San Antonio voters will begin casting ballots for mayor, council members, and in an $850 million bond election, the largest in city history.

Many area communities are also electing local representatives; voting for school bonds; and deciding other municipal issues. The Alamo Community College District is asking voters to support a $450 million bond for new and improved facilities.

Early voting extends through May 2.

Resources:

The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area has compiled an informative, non-partisan voting guide.

Texas Public Radio has posted broadcast and video profiles of mayoral candidates and election stories compiled by reporters.

You can find information on specific races and elections by going to the county elections sites listed below:

Bexar County Elections Department

Comal County Elections Department

Kendall County Elections Department

Guadalupe County Elections Department