Early Voting Brings High Turnout To The Polls

Tuesday was the last day of early voting. Mayor Ivy Taylor cast her ballot at the Claude Black Center where she says she votes in every election.

“We certainly want everyone to come out and have their voices heard,” Taylor said.

Taylor wasn’t the only one to come out. There was a steady stream of voters walking into Lions Field. Peggy Jo Kendall lives on the near North Side. She says the mayoral and the bond election are what brought her here Tuesday.

“With all of the improvements that are being considered,” Kendall said. “The amount of that. I’m recently unemployed. I’m over 70 years old. The tax impact of that bond, all the improvements, the propositions that are involved are significant.”

Jeanna Ryden says she wants integrity and consistency in city government.

“The issue I care most about is for the people who are on City Council who come out very pro some of the projects or very anti some of the projects but never vote, so there’s never a record of where they really stand,” Ryden said.

Jacque Callanen is the Bexar County Elections Administrator. She says by 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon the county was already up six thousand votes more than the last high set during early voting in 2015.