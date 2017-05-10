Examining The 'Politics Of Rape' In College Athletics

The depth of scandal for Baylor University athletic department's sexual assault epidemic was fully revealed in 2016. A review of the school's response to sexual assault and dating violence exposed "institutional failure at every level."

In her debut book, independent writer and investigative journalist Jessica Luther dives deep into the institutional "playbook" for covering up rape and sexual assault crimes committed by student athletes.

How does the current system propagate rape culture in college football? What steps should be taken to permanently disrupt the status quo?

Guests:

