Examining The 'Politics Of Rape' In College Athletics

By 52 minutes ago
  • Courtesy photo

The depth of scandal for Baylor University athletic department's sexual assault epidemic was fully revealed in 2016. A review of the school's response to sexual assault and dating violence exposed "institutional failure at every level."

In her debut book, independent writer and investigative journalist Jessica Luther dives deep into the institutional "playbook" for covering up rape and sexual assault crimes committed by student athletes. 

How does the current system propagate rape culture in college football? What steps should be taken to permanently disrupt the status quo?

Guests: 

*Audio for this segment will be available at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11*

Big 12 Announces Sanctions Against Baylor Over Sexual Assault Allegations

By Feb 9, 2017

From Texas Standard:

The Big 12 Conference announced it will be withholding a quarter of its revenue from Baylor University, pending a third party review of the school's Title IX changes. If the review is verified, the conference will not withhold the money. This is the first announcement of any "punishment" from the Big 12 or the NCAA against the school since members of the football team were accused of sexual assault.

New Lawsuit Accuses Baylor Football Players of 52 Acts of Rape in Four Years

By Feb 1, 2017

From Texas Standard:

A new Title IX lawsuit was filed late last week against Baylor University – the latest of six federal lawsuits against the school, and the second in a week. It alleges staff encouraged football players to commit sexual assault and that staff used female students to have sex with football recruits to make sure they had a “good time.”

The attorney who filed the case claims their investigation found at least 52 acts of rape committed by no fewer than 31 football players between 2011 and 2014 – including five gang rapes.

Four Baylor Students Talk About Life on Campus After Sexual Assault Investigations

By Oct 20, 2016

From Texas Standard:

A few weeks ago, the coordinator of Baylor University's Title IX resigned, alleging that the school had prevented her from adequately investigating cases. Baylor denied the charges. But after her resignation, she appeared in a TV interview saying that a group of Baylor administrators “made sure they were protecting the brand, instead of our students.”

'As A Matter Of Conscience,' Ken Starr Resigns As Baylor University's Chancellor

By Jun 1, 2016

Kenneth Starr, known for leading an investigation of President Bill Clinton, says he has resigned as Baylor University's chancellor.

The private Texas university has been rocked by an independent report that found the university mishandled allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Last week, the university stripped Starr of the presidency and suspended head football coach Art Briles.