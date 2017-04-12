Federal Lawsuit Filed In Alleged La Vernia Hazing And Sexual Assault Case

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court over the alleged hazing and sexual assault of a La Vernia High School football player.

Attorney J.K. Ivey is representing the student and says they’re seeking monetary damages for psychological trauma and a court order to stop this from happening again.

The suit names the school district, the superintendent, principal, athletic directors, and coaches.

“This specific suit is focused on the individuals and parties who were in a position to prevent these events from occurring and from protecting my client in the school education environment.”

As many as 10 students have been victims of hazing in recent years.

So far, 13 students and former students, three of them on Wednesday, have been arrested since the investigation began last month.