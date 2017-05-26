Firefighter Scott Deem Eulogized As An Example Of "Bravery And Commitment"

By 1 hour ago
  • A firefighter procession escorted the casket of Scott Deem to the Community Bible Church.
    A firefighter procession escorted the casket of Scott Deem to the Community Bible Church.
    Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

Friday, hundreds of San Antonio firefighters from across Texas remembered 31-year old Scott Deem, one of their own, as a loyal father and husband, and for heroics in his final hours.

Deem died in a shopping mall blaze last week.  

Late morning, a long procession of fire engines and firefighters accompanied Deem’s casket along roadways decked out with American flags, and lined with fellow firefighters from San Antonio and beyond.  

“Scott will forever be one of our brothers who we lift up as an example of bravery and commitment,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told a crowded amphitheater at the Community Bible Church.

Firefighters in their dress uniforms and white gloves sat solemly as Chief Hood recalled Deem’s bravery in fighting what Hood called one of the most savage fires of this generation, the shopping mall fire that took Deem’s life

“Scott was a man of God,” Hood said, “Not through his profession or through his conversations, but through his actions and priorities, through his daily life.  Scott Patrick Deem was dedicated to this department and to the citizens he protected.”

Chief Hood addressed his shaken firefighters and Deem’s pregnant wife and two children as he thanked Deem for his commitment to a job that often forces men and women to risk it all.

“In the end it was Scott who made the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter holding fast to his pledge to fight for the lives and the safety of others in the face of danger, ahead of his own (life),” Hood said.

In a ceremony steeped with tradition those officiating rang a fire bell and sounded a final alarm.

Then Chief Hood fought back tears as the department retired Badge 3239. 

The fire department radio channel crackled with the announcement: “This is the final alarm for firefighter Scott Patrick Deem.”

The investigation into what caused the fatal blaze and procedures for battling it continues. But Friday it was all about their lost brother, the first San Antonio fireman to lose his life in the line of duty since 1997.

The four-alarm fire that took deems life injured two other firefighters.  Brad Phipps suffered serious burns  and remains at San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Tags: 
Scott Deem
Firefighter Death
San Antonio Fire Department

Related Content

San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem Killed Battling 4-Alarm Blaze

By May 19, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

The San Antonio Fire Department has suffered the loss of one of its own.  Thirty-one-year-old firefighter Scott Deem was killed in a four alarm fire at a northwest side strip mall overnight.  Deem was called ‘heroic’ by Fire Chief Charles Hood and remembered at several memorials set up around San Antonio.

"We are heartbroken. We are disappointed that we could not get him out. But I could not be happier about or prouder of the efforts to give him every chance of survival,” Hood said

Fire That Killed Firefighter Scott Deem Under Investigation

By May 23, 2017
Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the fire that killed firefighter Scott Deem at a northwest strip mall last week was one of the worst fires in the history of the department.  Several hundred firefighters responded.  Fire investigators are still looking for the cause.

 

Chief Hood says investigators don’t yet know what caused the fatal fire. He says it’s too early to determine if any policies will need to be changed due to the fire and death of 31-year-old Scott Deem.