Flashbacks, Nightmares, Anxiety: How Do We Identify And Treat PTSD?

At least 8 million adults experience post-traumatic stress disorder in a given year, according to the National Center for PTSD.

PTSD is a stress-related disorder that can arise after exposure to a traumatic event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety.

The condition is usually thought of in the context of how it affects members of the military and veteran community, but PTSD can also haunt civilians who experience trauma. Natural disasters, violent encounters like sexual assault, and car crashes are few common examples of PTSD-inducing events.

San Antonio is a leader in evidence-based research exploring PTSD and actively runs clinical trials through the STRONG STAR Consortium. What can their latest findings teach us about the disorder?

For the general public, what are the warning signs or symptoms of PTSD? What treatment options are available for civilians in San Antonio? 

For more information on STRONG STAR studies, call 210-562-6726 or click here for a list of resources. Guests: 

