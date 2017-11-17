FRONTERAS: Border Wall History; Latino Housing Discrimination; San Antonio Ancestry

This week on Fronteras:

A look at the history of U.S. efforts to contain immigration and drug smuggling with barriers on our southern border with Mexico. (0:00)

Latinos say they continue to experience discrimination when trying to buy houses or rent homes. (4:28)

In Albuquerque, the Pueblo Film Festival presents a more realistic view of Native American stories. (8:56)

As San Antonio’s Tricentennial approaches, people are digging into their Spanish roots. (12:51)

History Of America’s Existing Border Wall

The Trump administration is preparing to build its promised border wall. KPBS in San Diego and inewsource obtained government records detailing existing barriers and their impact over time. It’s believed to be the most comprehensive look at the border that’s ever been done. The existing barriers were built almost entirely by two Democratic and one Republican administrations. In a report called, “America’s Wall,” KPBS investigative reporter Jean Guerrero takes a look at the wall’s history.

Hispanics Face Discrimination Looking For A Home

Buying or renting a home is the bedrock of the American experience. But 31 percent of Latinos report they’ve faced discrimination when looking for a house or apartment, according to a recent NPR study done in conjunction with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Health. The report by NPR’s Chris Arnold originally aired Nov. 2 on “All Things Considered.”

Pueblo Film Festival Focuses On Industry Inclusion

Discrimination has long been an issue in the film industry. People of color have struggled to increase their ranks in front of and behind the camera. What can be done to increase the involvement of African Americans, Asians, Latinos, Native Americans? The question of inclusion is central to Albuquerque's fourth annual Pueblo Film Fest. The festival offers Pueblo filmmakers a place to tell their stories. The event's organizer, Bettina Sandoval of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, talked to KUNM’s Spencer Beckwith about the festival’s goals.

Digging Into San Antonio’s Spanish Roots

San Antonio is on the verge of celebrating its tricentennial — 300 years since the Presidio de Bexar, the Villa de Bexar, and the Mission Valero were settled by soldiers, civilians and priests.

A lot of South Texans can trace their ancestry back to 1718 and beyond. For those who can’t, a nonprofit is making it easier to follow their family tree.

TPR’s Norma Martinez had a chance to talk with archaeologists Sergio Iruegas and Melinda Tate Iruegas, and with the president and creator of the 1718 San Antonio Founding Families, Jo Anne Gonzales Murphy, who discovered her roots trace back to to Spanish royalty.