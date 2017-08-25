FRONTERAS: Immigrants Learn How To Respond to SB4; Undocumented Students And College Admissions

This week on Fronteras:

With SB4 just days away from becoming law, an Austin non-profit gives lessons in how to respond to police inquiries about immigration status.

A deported DACA student has his day in court.

A look at the help available for undocumented students at UTSA.

A new study reveals the high stress levels of Texas children who worry their parents might be deported.

A special ceremony to forgive Mexico’s colonial past brings together Apaches and other first nations from both sides of the border.



Immigrants Learn How To Respond Under New Sanctuary Cities Law

The clock is ticking down to enforcement of SB4, the so called sanctuary cities law. Senate bill 4, which critics call the “show me your papers” law, will take effect September 1st. The new Texas law gives police officers the right to ask about a person’s immigration status. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy looks at how one Austin non-profit is preparing immigrants to respond if stopped.

Speedy Trial Urged For Deported Mexican Who Had DACA Deferment

DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an Obama-era immigration policy that defers deportation for two years to minors who entered the country illegally. In a high profile case in San Diego, a federal judge is urging a quick trial for Juan Manuel Montes, a young Mexican who had DACA deferment but was deported from the U. S. in February. Jean Guerrero of KPBS has details.

Help Available In Texas For Undocumented College Students

As university and colleges welcome students for the fall semester, many undocumented students may want to attend. Some of them could fall under the provisions of DACA. Are such undocumented students eligible to attend public colleges and universities here in Texas? Are there special admission requirements? Texas Public Radio's Norma Martinez got answers from two representatives from the University of Texas at San Antonio: Maricela Oliva, Associate Professor with the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies…and Christopher Goldsberry, senior undergraduate admissions counselor.

Fear Of Deportation Raises Stress In Texas Children

Worrying about a family’s immigration status can put a tremendous amount of stress on children. A new study shows there’s a group of young people whose levels of anxiety are so high --they can only be compared to those of soldiers who’ve experienced trauma. KUT’s Joy Diaz explains.

Ceremony Brings Together First Nations To Forgive Mexico’s Colonial Past

In the Sierra Madres, Apache men, women, and children from both sides of our southern border recently joined other first nations of Mexico for a ceremony dedicated to forgiving the country’s colonial past. Marfa Public Radio’s Jessica Lutz takes us there.

