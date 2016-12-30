Growing Pains:  Stuck Behind The Wheel

The San Antonio region is expected to add 1.6 million new residents by 2040- the equivalent of another city the size of San Antonio. Traffic tie-ups already plague drivers, and studies predict the current number of roadways experiencing all-day congestion will jump from 3.5 percent to almost 39 percent. VIA Metropolitan Transit and the City are among agencies examining possible solutions.

Beginning Tuesday Texas Public Radio 89.1 takes a look the strategies:

Tuesday, Jan. 3

How Rapid Bus Service May Reduce Congestion

Wednesday, Jan. 4

San Antonio Is The Largest U.S. City Without Rail. Should We Reconsider?

Thursday, Jan. 5

Why Controversial Toll Roads and Carpool Lanes Are Still On the Table

Friday, Jan. 6

A Plan for Battling I-35 Congestion Between San Antonio and Austin