Growing Pains:  Stuck Behind The Wheel

The San Antonio region is expected to add 1.6 million new residents by 2040- the equivalent of another city the size of San Antonio. Traffic tie-ups already plague drivers, and studies predict the current number of roadways experiencing all-day congestion will jump from 3.5 percent to almost 39 percent. VIA Metropolitan Transit and the City are among agencies examining possible solutions.
Beginning Tuesday Texas Public Radio 89.1 takes a look the strategies:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
How Rapid Bus Service May Reduce Congestion
Wednesday, Jan. 4
San Antonio Is The Largest U.S. City Without Rail. Should We Reconsider?
Thursday, Jan. 5
Why Controversial Toll Roads and Carpool Lanes Are Still On the Table
Friday, Jan. 6
A Plan for Battling I-35 Congestion Between San Antonio and Austin