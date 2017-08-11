Heaven, Hell, Cocktails and More: Your Weekend's Here!

From a great exhibit to the musical roots of the Texas cowboy, there's lots going on this weekend.

Friday night the San Antonio Museum of Art is offering Heaven, Hell and SAMA's Steve Yuen says they're serving cocktails, too!

"We will offer guided tours for our current exhibition Heaven, Hell: Salvation in Pureland Buddhism. We will also have cash bar and live music," he says.

Those tours will give you the backstory behind some of the amazing works of art that span from the first century to 2014.

"It's quite a rare opportunity for community members to see this large number of masterpieces at one museum, in one exhibition," Yuen says.

The Second Friday Happy Hour takes place Friday.

Find more on the Heaven and Hell exhibit here.

Tomorrow, hit I-10 to Boerne for a really random night of entertainment.

"The Court Jesters are amazing.They are ten lawyers. They have horns. And they play everything from jazz, R&B, rock," Mary Kanafani says.

Random Beer Garden is out in the country, just northwest of Boerne.

"We are located at 11 Upper Cibolo Road, and it's right next door to Boerne Lake. It is a real beer garden; we have 80 craft beers on tap," she says.

While there's plenty of beer, kids, grandmothers and dogs are welcome too. Kanafani notes there are always plenty of food trucks, and then there's this:

"Random never charges a cover," she says.

That's Saturday night.

Sunday in downtown San Antonio, the Institute of Texan Cultures focuses on cowboys, but these particular cowpokes were called Vaqueros.

"We highlight all the cultures that have come to Texas over history." Paul Stevens says.

To Paul, Texas culture isn't a monoculture, but more like a Heinz 57 hybrid.

"And had all these people not come to Texas and intermingled, we wouldn't have had this wonderful Texas culture," he says. "We have a chuck wagon exhibit, we have a Vaquero exhibit, we have a lot of activities for kids and families. People really enjoy it."

This is Second Sunday, so admission is free, and importantly: it's air conditioned.

Find more on the Institute of Texan Cultures Second Sunday Vaquero exhibit here.