As Houston Area Suburbs Wait For Harvey To Blow Over, Temporary Fixes Abound

Hurricane Harvey left a lot of damage — not only along the Texas coastal towns where it made landfall Friday, but also in communities like Sienna Plantation, in Missouri City, about 20 miles south of Houston.

"It's true when they tell you that it sounds like a freight train coming through," Linda Varnado says, "because that's what it is ... and it's a sound that I don't want to hear ever again."

Varnado and her husband are both retired and live in a gated subdivision of the Sienna Plantation neighborhood. She says she didn't sleep at all last night. She heard the wind picking up dramatically around 2 a.m. Saturday.

As scary as that was, she says she feels very fortunate. "Many of my neighbors can't say that today," she adds.

Many homes here were wrecked, including ripped off roofs and broken windows. The Varnado's home has water damage and several trees are down, though "nothing major," she says.

But by morning, they called a roofing company to put tarp on roof shingles that had blown off.

Water damage was their main concern, "water was leaking in already," she says. Now the couple is dealing with pools of water in their sidewalks and trying to remove heavy tree stumps from their front lawn.

Even in this condition, it's easy to see that Sierra Plantation is a well-heeled set of subdivisions, with landscaped greenery and mowed lawns.

But today, trees, broken branches, roof shingles, broken glass and other construction materials cover the area. Some children are riding their bikes, taking pictures of the destruction Harvey left behind in their community.

Meanwhile, crews are working hard to clear debris, removing downed trees and broken branches from public access and lawns. Roofers are nailing tarps onto roofs and redecking blown off patches.

Emilio Perez has been surveying the neighborhood since early Saturday morning, assessing the damage.

He has about 20 workers here; he's the superintendent head of Ernie Smith & Son, a Houston roofing company. And while his crews can't make repairs just yet, because more rain is expected, you see them perched on roofs.

"Everything we are doing right now is temporary" he says, "just preventing the homes from getting more damage."

Perez, who's worked in construction his entire life, was not expecting to see this level of destruction.

"I knew there were some tornado warnings, but it looks pretty bad," he adds, though he's happy no one's been hurt.

