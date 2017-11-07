How Was The Sutherland Springs Shooter Able To Buy Firearms?

Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies spoke with Texas Standard reporter Alain Stephens about how the Sutherland Springs shooter may have been able to obtain the guns he used to kill 26 people on Sunday, in what was the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

The shooter, David Patrick Kelley, was disqualified from gun ownership due to his history of domestic violence while serving in the Air Force. Still, somehow, he was able to purchase multiple firearms.

What we know so far: