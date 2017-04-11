It's Not Too Late To Get Help Filing Your Taxes

"Tax Day" is delayed until April 18 this year, so citizens nationwide have a few extra days to file their taxes before the deadline.

Eligible taxpayers, persons with disabilities or those with limited English-speaking abilities can get help from IRS-certified volunteers through the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

Nineteen VITA sites and 2 mobile units located throughout the city provide free, basic tax-preparation services to anyone who earns up to $60,000 annually, and are expected to stay open through April 18.

How can San Antonio residents best prepare for this tax season and what can they learn for the next year? What can taxpayers do to protect their financial future?

Guests:

