It's Not Too Late To Get Help Filing Your Taxes

By Jan Ross Piedad 7 minutes ago
"Tax Day" is delayed until April 18 this year, so citizens nationwide have a few extra days to file their taxes before the deadline. 

Eligible taxpayers, persons with disabilities or those with limited English-speaking abilities can get help from IRS-certified volunteers through the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

Nineteen VITA sites and 2 mobile units located throughout the city provide free, basic tax-preparation services to anyone who earns up to $60,000 annually, and are expected to stay open through April 18. 

How can San Antonio residents best prepare for this tax season and what can they learn for the next year? What can taxpayers do to protect their financial future? 

*Audio for this show will be available by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12

What's The Best Way To File Your Taxes? It Depends

By editor Mar 9, 2017

The deadline this year to file tax returns is April 18, and thousands of people have already started. But for those who have not, what is the best way to complete the complicated string of forms without missing any refunds or payments?

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dennis Ventry, professor of tax law at the University of California Davis and vice chair of the IRS Advisory Council, about how to determine the best way to do one’s taxes.

Immigrants Working Illegally In The U.S. File Tax Returns Without The Fear Of Deportation

By Apr 17, 2015
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

To work in the United States, immigrants who are here illegally often use false social security numbers or ones that belong to other people.  Then many file their income tax returns using a special number provided by the IRS.  Those immigrants can file their taxes without fear of deportation as the IRS doesn’t report their illegal status to homeland security.