LISTEN LIVE: Abbott Calls For Special Legislative Session

Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special session of the Texas Legislature to begin July 18.

Abbott said the priority was to pass a sunset scheduling bill that would keep key agencies, including the state medical board, from shutting down. He also asked lawmakers to pass legislation on more than a dozen other items, including the so-called bathroom bill, property tax reform, a statewide ban on texting while driving and extending the maternal mortality task force.

After 140 days in Austin, the regular legislative session ended last week without passing legislation on property taxes or a so-called bathroom bill. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been calling on the governor to bring lawmakers back for 30 days to specifically work on these issues.

The Senate and House passed versions of a property tax bill that would give voters a bigger say on how much cities and counties can increase property taxes. Lawmakers say the law is needed to slow local tax increases. City officials say the law would hamstring a municipality's ability to pay for vital services like fire and police.

The bathroom bill, as proposed by the Senate, would block transgender people from using the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity when in a public school or state-run facility. It would also prevent municipalities from passing local nondiscrimination ordinances for any class of person not already covered by state nondiscrimination laws.

Both of those bills passed in some form during the regular legislative session, which ended last week, with Senate leaders accusing the House of passing weaker versions of the bills.

But the real reason for Abbott's announcement Tuesday isn't bathrooms or property taxes; it's about keeping a handful of state agencies open.

While battling over bathrooms and taxes, the House and Senate were unable to agree on passage of a sunset scheduling bill. Texas reviews all of its state agencies periodically to see if each is functioning efficiently – or if the agency is even needed anymore.

To make sure that review is conducted, each agency is put on a schedule, and if it isn't reviewed by the deadline, the agency automatically shuts down. If lawmakers are running out of time, they simply reschedule the review.

But the bill to reschedule several agencies, including the state medical board, failed to pass this session. That means some action must be taken before the next legislative session in 2019 or those agencies will close. Lt. Gov. Patrick and other Tea Party Republicans hoped to use the need for a special session to keep those agencies open as a way to renew the debate over bathroom access and property taxes.

