LIVE: Leading Mayoral Candidates Debate Policies And Visions

By Tricia Schwennesen 5 hours ago
  • Incumbent Ivy Taylor, Councilman Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina.
    Incumbent Ivy Taylor, Councilman Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina.

Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, City Councilman Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina will be sitting down today with Texas Pubic Radio talk show host David Martin Davies for the last media-sponsored debate before the start of early voting.

 

 

Texas Public Radio will host and broadcast the live debate from noon to 1 p.m. on KSTX 89.1 FM; and with media partner NowCastSA will live-stream on the station website, tpr.org.

It will be moderated by Davies and TPR News Director Shelley Kofler will serve as debate co-host asking candidates about public policy and the candidates’ visions for the city.

​TPR also drew names to determine the order in which questions will be answered. Nirenberg will answer first followed by Medina and then Taylor. The order for closing statements were also drawn and they will be Taylor, Medina and, finally, Nirenberg. 

TPR issued invitations for its debate after contacting and evaluating the campaigns of all 14 mayoral candidates on the ballot.   Our evaluation criteria is posted on the TPR website.

Early voting begins Monday, April 24.  

Tags: 
2017 Mayoral Debate
Ivy Taylor Mayoral Candidate
Ron Nirenberg Mayoral Candidate
Manuel Medina Mayoral Candidate
Mayoral Election

