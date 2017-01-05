MD Anderson Layoffs Should Not Impact SA Partnership

Texas cancer giant MD Anderson Cancer Center of Houston is cutting 800 to 900 jobs.

However, those layoffs should not affect the future of a collaboration between UT Health San Antonio and MD Anderson, which is teaming up with San Antonio’s Cancer Therapy and Research Center later this year.

Spokesman Will Sansom of UT Health said "the partnership between the Health Science Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center continues to progress in expanding treatment protocols, recruiting physicians and other providers to the region and planning for additional cancer services to serve South Texas patients. The Health Science Center’s cancer center is unaffected by operations at MD Anderson Cancer Center."

Operational losses sparked the layoffs.

Meantime a 200-thousand dollar performance bonus to the head of MD Anderson, Ronald DePinho, MD, is raising some eyebrows.