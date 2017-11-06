More Than A Dozen Children Victims At Sutherland Springs

Of the roughly 20 wounded, nine patients were brought to University Hospital after Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, three children and two adults remain, ranging in age from 4 to 57. Their conditions range from serious to critical.

Three adults were treated and released. One pediatric patient died, according to hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Allen.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the suspect’s in-laws occasionally attend the First Baptist Church, but they weren’t there at the time. Tackitt said no one in the church was armed. Suspect has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels.

Sutherland Springs shooting suspect – Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, TX – is pictured here in his driver license photo. pic.twitter.com/yDPKOfh2OM — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) November 6, 2017

During an 11 a.m. news conference, authorities said Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church. Evidence at the scene also leads authorities to believe Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car.

Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he would survive. ATF database had no disqualifying factors to keep Devin Kelley from buying a gun

