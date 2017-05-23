New Braunfels Tubing Rules Remain Unchanged, For Now

As of right now, people tubing on the Comal and Guadalupe rivers in New Braunfels can take canned drinks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, on the river. The so called “can ban,” is not in effect.

Last week, an appeals court overturned a previous ruling that kept the city from enforcing the ordinance. City leaders want to discuss it before making any changes.

The issue is being placed on the agenda for the council’s next scheduled meeting on June 12.

“We’ve got notification that we’re going to have to put out,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. “We have to change signs. And we want our law enforcement and our parks personnel to have the right message. We certainly would hate to enforce one rule one day and another rule the next, and then have to go back to the previous rule the day before.”

The Third Court of Appeals is scheduled to issue a mandate, or final ruling, on July 28.

A complete list of river rules can be found at TubeInNewBraunfels.com.