Nonpartisan Earth Day Marches Seek To Highlight, Celebrate And Protect Science

On Earth Day this Saturday, Americans across the country will come together to March for Science.

The inclusive, non-partisan initiative aims to highlight the "very real role" science plays in everyday life, and to bolster support for research, funding and understanding about the sciences. Marches will take place in the nation's capital and on a local level in multiple cities including San Antonio.

Many scientists and people who support scientific research and evidence-based policies have voiced concern about recent changes at the national level of government. The March for Science faction of San Antonio asserts that "the mischaracterization of science as a partisan issue...is a critical and urgent matter."

"The best way to ensure science will influence policy is to encourage people to appreciate and engage with science. That can only happen through education, communication and ties of mutual respect between scientists and their communities – the paths of communication must go both ways," according to the March for Science mission statement.

Since its genesis, the movement has grow rapidly. A Twitter account created in January has accrued more than 350,000 Twitter followers. Thousands of people nationwide are registered to march on Saturday.

The San Antonio March for Science will meet at San Pedro Springs Park on Saturday, April 22. For more information, visit marchforsciencesa.com.

