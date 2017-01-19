Northeast Lakeview College Names New President

By 51 minutes ago
  • Veronica R. Garcia, Ph.D
    Courtesy Alamo Colleges

The Alamo Colleges' Board of Trustees approved the appointment of a new president for Northeast Lakeview College on Tuesday. 

Veronica Garcia will begin her duties on March 1. Garcia is currently the Vice President of Student Affairs at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix. She brings two decades of administrative experience at multi-campus community college districts. 

“We are please to welcome someone of Dr. Garcia’s caliber as the new president of Northeast Lakeview College,”  Alamo Colleges’ District Chancellor Dr. Bruce Leslie said in a statement. “Her experience and expertise will be invaluable to the continuing success of the growing numbers of students we serve at Northeast Lakeview College."

Garcia previously held positions at Portland Community College in Oregon and the Pima Community College District in Tucson, Arizona. She taught as an adjunct professor at each of the institutions where she's been employed. 

Northwest Lakeview College, the newest of the five Alamo Colleges, serves about 6,000 students from Northeast San Antonio and surrounding areas. 

  

