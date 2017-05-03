Number Crunch: Early Voting Ends With 6.7 Percent Voter Turn Out

Early voting for the 2017 Municipal Election saw one less day of open polls due to the Battle of Flowers Fiesta holiday, but that didn’t stop voters from breaking records.

The Bexar County Elections Administration shows 68,979 people cast an in-person ballot. That’s up from the 2015 early vote of 55,899.

By age, voters 65-years-old and older made up 46 percent of those casting a ballot. Voters 34-years-old and younger made up just 7.8 percent. You can see a breakdown below of age demographics.

Although Bexar County – including all cities and unincorporated areas - saw about 69,000 total votes, the City of San Antonio saw 58,846 ballots cast for its mayoral and council races, and city bond propositions. By council district, voters on San Antonio’s North Side in District 9 had the highest turnout followed by District 10 on the Northeast Side. District 4 on the Southwest Side saw the lowest turnout

The early voting sites that saw the most voters were the Brookhollow Library, followed by the Cody Library, and Wonderland of the Americas Mall.