One Border Patrol Agent Dead, One In Serious Condition In West Texas

Two Border Patrol agents were put into the hospital and one died early Sunday morning from injuries sustained in the line of duty. The agents were responding to activity on patrol outside Van Horn on Interstate 10, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.

Agent Rogelio Martinez died from injuries sustained in the line of duty wrote acting Chief Patrol Agent for Big Bend Sector Victor Velazquez. Martinez's partner, who has yet to be named, is still in serious condition.

The yet unnamed agent radioed in for help saying the two were injured. Additional Border Patrol agents responded and transported them to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the injuries, how they were sustained and the hospital they were transported to have not been released.

Culbertson County Sheriff, Border Patrol, The FBI, and the office of the Inspector General are investigating.