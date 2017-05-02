One Killed, 3 Injured In Stabbing On UT Campus; Suspect In Custody

One person is dead and three others are injured after a stabbing near the Gregory Gym on UT-Austin campus Monday. A suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat, UT police said.



UT Police Chief David Carter said police responded to a call of an assault near the gym around 1:49 p.m. The responding officer reportedly saw Kendrex J. White, 21, walking away from the scene, armed with a large "Bowie-style knife." White complied with an order to get down on the ground and was taken into custody without incident.

Two of the injured students are out of the hospital, according to University President Greg Fenves.

The Graham Independent School District – northwest of Fort Worth - identified the student killed as Harrison Brown, who they say graduated from Graham High School last year.

It was unknown whether White, a UT biology major, knew the victims.

Freshman Rachel Prichett told KUT's Nadia Hamdan she was waiting at a Chi'Lantro food truck to get lunch when she saw a man walking calmly by, holding a "machete-type" knife.

"He grabbed this guy by the shoulder, who was facing away from him, and stabbed him in the back," she said. As she was running away from the scene, Prichett said, she saw another person who had been stabbed.

The incident marks the second murder on UT's campus in just over a year; freshman Haruka Weiser was killed in April 2016. Her death sparked a conversation about on-campus safety.

Fenves said the school canceled the rest of the day’s classes and other activities out of respect for the victims and their families. Classes were to resume as normal on Tuesday.

The incident marks the second murder on UT's campus in just over a year; freshman Haruka Weiser was killed in April 2016. Her death sparked a conversation about on-campus safety.

"We are going to actively investigate this along with law enforcement and do everything we can to continue to work on making campus safety a top priority," Fenves said Monday.

When asked why UT police didn't sound a campus-wide alarm in response to the attack, Carter said the incident was over too quickly. He said the alarm may have been activated if, for example, police didn't know where the suspect was. "Because then you could say there was obviously an ongoing threat to campus."

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressed support for both UTPD and the Dallas Police Department, after a paramedic and a citizen were shot in East Dallas earlier Monday.

"I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to the University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves," Abbott said. "As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort."

Chief Carter urged parents and students to call UT-Austin's hotline at (866) 657-9400 if they have any concerns. Officials said UT's Conseling and Mental Health Center will have extended hours over the next few days.

