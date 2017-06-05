Police Vacancies Add To Concern About Smaller Number Of Officers On San Antonio Streets

The San Antonio Police Department has one of the lowest numbers of officers per capita of any department in the country. That’s according to a 2015 FBI Uniform Crime Report. Right now the department also has more than its usual number of vacancies, which has prompted some law enforcement professionals to worry.

Story airing on Texas Public Radio

Last October, 40 cadets of 2016 Delta Class entered the San Antonio police academy. In May, just 23 graduated.

That means 43-percent left the training program or washed out.

It’s the latest statistic linked to department staffing that’s raising a red flag.

“A lot are (of the recruits) obviously not ready,” said Mike Helle, President of the San Antonio Police Officers Association.

“The last two classes had a 40 percent attrition rate compared to the normal 13 percent. So you have to ask yourself, what are we not doing as a department to make them successful?”

The recent cadet failure rate is a critical element in the bigger picture: the number of SAPD officer vacancies and the low number of officers per capita on San Antonio streets.

Depending on who’s counting the San Antonio Police Department right now has between 196 and 222 vacancies for fully trained officers. That means 8 to 9 percent of authorized positions aren’t filled.

“This is very alarming and very concerning for the community at large,” said Prof. Alex Del Carmen, Executive Director for the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies at Tarleton State University. He’s trained police chiefs and consulted with departments across the state.

His concern about the vacancies is underscored by the FBI report that shows San Antonio ranks 362 among 371 cities- almost rock bottom-for the number of officers it has per 10,000 residents.

Compared to San Antonio’s 15 officers, Houston has 23; Dallas has 27; Washington, D.C. has 57 per 10,000 people. That’s almost four times the number of officers per capita that San Antonio has.

Prof. Del Carmen says the sparse number of officers may not be the reason homicides in San Antonio shot up last year, but he believes the numbers matter.

“The bottom line is the fewer police officers you have in the streets the more it’s going to affect the fear of crime among citizens,” he observed. “Citizens are going to look at the fact it’s going to take twice as long to get a police officer on their front lawn to take down a report or to talk to an officer period. And that is going to affect how fearful or not they are about being able to walk their dog at five o’clock in the afternoon. And that, by the way, is more significant than any crime rate you would ever show to any community member.”

Texas Public Radio has requested police response time data from the department.

Police Association President Mike Helle believes it will show officers are responding pretty quickly when citizen lives are in jeopardy, but not so quickly to the majority of calls.

“If you’re’ being shot at or stabbed we still are going lights and sirens to your house still relatively quickly. On your normal calls: I can tell you anybody that’s ever been involved in an accident in San Antonio, you’ve probably waited 45 minutes plus for an officer to get there,” Helle said.

Helle believes the high number of vacancies is the result of City Hall administrators delaying some training classes, and not anticipating the large number of baby boomers retiring.

Helle says rookie salaries may matter. Our check found that starting pay for officers in San Antonio is somewhat less than Austin, Houston and Dallas. But Helle says benefits are often better.

Chief McManus believes the staffing picture will be much different by the end of the year.

“We’re catching up from a couple years ago when we delayed some classes. We’ll have another class in July We hope to have a good 50 officers in that class that will put us down to where our normal vacancies have been over the years.. That’s between 50 and 80.”

McManus says he also is comfortable the number of officers per capita in his department.

If you ask any chief in the country if they would like the ratio to be higher, of course we would. The ratio varies across the country. There is no rationale or scientific formula for the ratio of police per thousand population or hundred thousand population,” he said.

New officers graduating in the 2016 Delta Class say they weren’t deterred by a perception plaguing many departments, that policing has become too dangerous.

“I do it for the community, for the people,” said Denise Garcia, 5-foot-2 and standing tall. Both she and Pedro Carvajal are excited about being officers in San Antonio, where they grew up.

“You know the community. You’re part of it, and that will help you reinforce the relationship with the department and the community itself,” he said.

The City of San Antonio has a media campaign to recruit other promising cadets, and it’s looking for candidates across the state. Del Carmen says San Antonio needs to become even more aggressive in attracting recruits, and quickly. He says it takes time to train officers, and turning around the numbers is critical.