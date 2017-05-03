Rackspace CEO Taylor Rhodes Resigns

Rackspace CEO Taylor Rhodes announced Wednesday on their blog that he is leaving the San Antonio cloud company.

Rhodes says he has been proud to lead the company since 2014. Under Rhodes the company sold to private equity firm Apollo Global management, they pivoted to become a managed-cloud company and in March announced layoffs of 6 percent of the company's workforce.

Rackspace sold to Apollo in a 4.3 billion dollar deal in August of last year, and officially went private in November.

In the interim, Rhodes will be replaced by Rackspace President Jeff Cotten, who Rhodes writes is a "strong candidate for the [CEO] position."

Rhodes final day is May 16th. Rackspace says the decision to leave was Rhodes' alone.

Rhodes says he will become CEO of an undisclosed company that he describes as smaller and in another city. He worked for the company for a decade.