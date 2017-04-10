SA Cancer Council Names Volunteer & Honoree Of The Year

The SA Cancer Council supports the UT Health Cancer Center by raising money to provide transportation and emergency financial support for patients in need. The group raised money Monday by honoring two extraordinary people.

Cancer is the most complicated disease and one of the most difficult to treat. It often upends patient’s lives. Volunteer of the Year Carla Bergner saw a need and helped create the first medically based food pantry in San Antonio. Cancer patients who lack good nutrition can find it on site when they receive treatment at the UT Health Cancer Center.

The Honoree of the Year is Dr. Ian Thompson, a world-renowned prostate cancer researcher and physician. Thompson headed up the UT Health Cancer Center since 2009, helping the facility, formerly the CTRC, in strengthening its designation as a National Cancer Institute Cancer Center. Thompson now works at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa.

Later this year, the UT Health Cancer Center will begin its partnership with the respected UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.