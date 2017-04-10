SA Cancer Council Names Volunteer & Honoree Of The Year

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ian Thompson, MD, was named Honoree of the Year at the SA Cancer Council's Spring Luncheon.
    Ian Thompson, MD, was named Honoree of the Year at the SA Cancer Council's Spring Luncheon.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

The SA Cancer Council supports the UT Health Cancer Center by raising money to provide transportation and emergency financial support for patients in need. The group raised money Monday by honoring two extraordinary people.

Cancer is the most complicated disease and one of the most difficult to treat. It often upends patient’s lives. Volunteer of the Year Carla Bergner saw a need and helped create the first medically based food pantry in San Antonio. Cancer patients who lack good nutrition can find it on site when they receive treatment at the UT Health Cancer Center.

  

The Honoree of the Year is Dr. Ian Thompson, a world-renowned prostate cancer researcher and physician. Thompson headed up the UT Health Cancer Center since 2009, helping the facility, formerly the CTRC, in strengthening its designation as a National Cancer Institute Cancer Center. Thompson now works at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa.

The SA Cancer Council raises money to help patients at the UT Health Cancer Center with transportation, food, medicines and unexpected financial burdens.

  

Later this year, the UT Health Cancer Center will begin its partnership with the respected UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

Alzheimer's Genetic Testing Stirs Misgivings

By 3 hours ago
DennisM2 via Flickr Creative Commons

The Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing of genetic testing for the health risk for 10 diseases. The Alzheimer’s Association says don’t count on it to tell you the risk of developing that particular memory-robbing disorder.

Prediabetes Could Create A 'Tsunami' Of Disease

By Apr 7, 2017
Elizabeth Allen / University Health System

You've probably heard about the large numbers of people in South Texas who suffer from diabetes. But what does it mean if you are diagnosed as pre-diabetes?

TPR's Bioscience Medicine reporter Wendy Rigby interviewed Curtis Triplitt, Pharm.D., a researcher at the Texas Diabetes Institute on San Antonio's West Side. This is a transcript of that interview:

Six South Texas Counties Targeted For More Zika Testing

By Apr 7, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

The Texas Department of State Health Services is expanding its recommendation for who needs to be tested for the Zika virus.

As the weather warms and mosquitoes are more plentiful, state health officials are casting a wider net to detect pregnant women who may be infected with the Zika virus.

SA Refugee Health Clinic Filling A Large Gap

By Nov 22, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

In the past six years, more refugees have resettled in Texas than in any other state in the country. The State of Texas has pulled out of the refugee resettlement program citing concerns over terrorism. That leaves many private and non-profit groups to provide the many refugee needs, everything from clothing to English classes to medical care. The largest student-run clinic reaching out to refugees is in San Antonio.

Bridging the Health Gap From North To South San Antonio

By Mar 29, 2017
San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

Where you live in San Antonio has a bearing on how long you live.  Changing that kind of health inequity will take years.  It's a challenge the community is taking on.

Access to insurance has made headlines recently, but what determines people’s health is much more complex, including many of the circumstances of daily life.