Safe Viewing Tips & Where To View The Eclipse In San Antonio

The sun will be 61 percent obscured during Monday's solar eclipse over San Antonio. It begins at 11:40 a.m., with maximum obscurity at 1:09 p.m.
Eclipse parties across San Antonio:
- San Antonio College’s Scobee Education Center will host a viewing party Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, at 1819 N. Main. The Scobee Planetarium will have solar telescope viewing, as well as a limited number of solar filter glasses and pin hole viewers to safely catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
- City of Schertz hosts a viewing party Monday from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. at Crescent Bend Nature Park, 12805 W. Schaefer Rd. Eclipse viewing glasses are provided for those who registered in advance, and registration is closed. Bring viewing glasses
- Our Lady of the Lake University, St. Anthony Courtyard, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Eclipse goggles will be available for people to share at the event, and one telescope will be equipped with a solar viewing filter.
- San Antonio Public Library branches are hosting eclipse viewing events. Details at http://mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar
- Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, 811 N. Coker Loop, on the front lawn. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. First 150 visitors receive solar glasses and a Girl Scout patch!
ECLIPSE TIPS:
- NASA recommends not looking through a camera, telescope, or binoculars while wearing optical eclipse filters. And NEVER stare directly at the sun without proper protection.
- If you can’t find a pair of eclipse glasses, NASA recommends looking for a set of welder’s goggles that are Shade 12 or higher.
- A pinhole projector is another inexpensive way to view an eclipse. Punch a hole in an index card and pass sunlight through the hole onto a nearby surface, such as another card, a wall, or the ground.
- Or, more simply, criss cross your fingers together with some space in between, creating a waffle pattern. With your back to the sun, your hands’ shadow will project a grid of the eclipse on the ground. Shadows of leafy trees will also project images of the eclipse.