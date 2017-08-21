Safe Viewing Tips & Where To View The Eclipse In San Antonio

Partial solar eclipse over New Zealand
Credit Greg Hewgill, Wikimedia Commons

The sun will be 61 percent obscured during Monday's solar eclipse over San Antonio.  It begins at 11:40 a.m., with maximum obscurity at 1:09 p.m.

Eclipse parties across San Antonio:

  • San Antonio College’s Scobee Education Center will host a viewing party Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, at 1819 N. Main.  The Scobee Planetarium will have solar telescope viewing, as well as a limited number of solar filter glasses and pin hole viewers to safely catch a glimpse of the eclipse.  
  • City of Schertz hosts a viewing party Monday from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. at Crescent Bend Nature Park, 12805 W. Schaefer Rd.  Eclipse viewing glasses are provided for those who registered in advance, and registration is closed.  Bring viewing glasses
  • Our Lady of the Lake University, St. Anthony Courtyard, 12:30-1:30 p.m.  Eclipse goggles will be available for people to share at the event, and one telescope will be equipped with a solar viewing filter.
  • San Antonio Public Library branches are hosting eclipse viewing events.  Details at http://mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar
  • Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, 811 N. Coker Loop, on the front lawn.  Bring lawn chairs and blankets.  First 150 visitors receive solar glasses and a Girl Scout patch!

 ECLIPSE TIPS:

  • NASA recommends not looking through a camera, telescope, or binoculars while wearing optical eclipse filters.  And NEVER stare directly at the sun without proper protection.

 

  • If you can’t find a pair of eclipse glasses, NASA recommends looking for a set of welder’s goggles that are Shade 12 or higher.  

 

  • A pinhole projector is another inexpensive way to view an eclipse.  Punch a hole in an index card and pass sunlight through the hole onto a nearby surface, such as another card, a wall, or the ground.

 

  • Or, more simply, criss cross your fingers together with some space in between, creating a waffle pattern.  With your back to the sun, your hands’ shadow will project a grid of the eclipse on the ground.  Shadows of leafy trees will also project images of the eclipse.

 

