San Antonio Airport Adds Second International Flight

Air Canada has begun a daily nonstop flight between San Antonio and Toronto. The first flight landed at San Antonio International Airport Monday afternoon.

Rus Handy is the Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio. He says the flight to Toronto is important because it’s now the airport’s second international destination. Handy says until now, Mexico was the only one. He also says he thinks the flight’s going to be a huge benefit to tourism.

“I spent the weekend in Toronto talking to Canadians about their interest, and obviously a lot of Canadians already come here for both business and tourism, but this will give them a very convenient way to get to San Antonio,” Handy says.

Eric Bordeleau is Director of Regional Airlines for Air Canada. He says San Antonians thinking of traveling to Toronto can experience four seasons, theatre, great food and a cosmopolitan city.