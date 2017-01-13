San Antonio MLK March Celebrates 30th Anniversary

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March. Billed as one of the nation’s largest MLK marches, some 300,000 residents and local dignitaries are expected to participate. Mayor Ivy Taylor will be in attendance as well as Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Rep. Will Hurd and Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

Events are scheduled through the weekend and next week but the march on Monday is the highlight.

The community is invited to begin the day with an 8 a.m. Early Morning Worship Program at the MLK Jr. Academy, where the march will begin at 10 a.m. Organized by the San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and the City of San Antonio, the march ends about 3 miles away at Pittman-Sullivan Park in San Antonio’s historic East Side.

Participants can catch a free bus ride from VIA Metropolitan Transit to the starting location. Following the march, the commission presents a commemorative program honoring Dr. King. This year, that program features a keynote address by award winning artist, activist and speaker David Banner. Gospel singer Keith Pringles and R&B artist Jidenna are also slated to perform as part of the event.

The commission will also present the Baha’I Unity Humanity Award and the Rev. R.A. Calloes Courage Award.

​Find more events on the city's calendar. Also DreamWeek San Antonio is hosting related events through Jan 21. The schedule is here.

Find more about the event here.