San Antonio Outshines Other Texas Cities in Solar Energy

San Antonio is the state's leader in solar energy capacity, according to a recent report assessing local "smart" policies across America.

Within the last decade, rising growth in the solar energy industry has brought numerous businesses and new initiatives to San Antonio.

CPS Energy, the city's municipal utility, for example, extended $15 million of funding to their solar photovoltaic rebate program in 2015 due to residential demand. Proposed changes to the solar rebate program could be in place as soon as June 1, affecting rules regarding installation, greater transparency for consumers, and a potential 10 cent increase per watt under the rebate.

How accessible are choices like solar panel roofs to citizens? Can solar energy be a viable, affordable alternative for San Antonio residents?

Guests:

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4