San Antonio Outshines Other Texas Cities in Solar Energy

By Jan Ross Piedad 4 minutes ago
San Antonio is the state's leader in solar energy capacity, according to a recent report assessing local "smart" policies across America. 

Within the last decade, rising growth in the solar energy industry has brought numerous businesses and new initiatives to San Antonio. 

CPS Energy, the city's municipal utility, for example, extended $15 million of funding to their solar photovoltaic rebate program in 2015 due to residential demand. Proposed changes to the solar rebate program could be in place as soon as June 1, affecting rules regarding installation, greater transparency for consumers, and a potential 10 cent increase per watt under the rebate.

How accessible are choices like solar panel roofs to citizens? Can solar energy be a viable, affordable alternative for San Antonio residents? 

solar power
CPS Energy

Google Ranks San Antonio Fourth In Rooftop Solar Potential

By Mar 15, 2017
Project Sunroof

San Antonio ranks fourth nationally for roof-based solar potential according to Google's Project Sunroof.

The Source: CPS Wants To Expand Offerings With Roofless Solar

By Aug 10, 2015
Travis Bubenik / KRTS

CPS Energy is rolling out a new program aimed at giving people more options for customer's energy consumption. Aimed at providing solar programs for people who may have inadequate roofs or those who don't own their homes, the program consists of a larger solar farm where people could purchase a solar panel and be guaranteed the energy produced for 25 years.

Guest:

Raiford Smith, Vice President of Corporate Development and Planning at CPS Energy