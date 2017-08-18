San Antonio Police Looking To Crack Down On Drug Paraphernalia

San Antonio could become the first city in Texas to adopt an ordinance that would crack down on crack pipes and other drug drug paraphilia. The goal is to remove the convenience of bongs from convenience stores.

I’m in a corner store on Fredericksburg Road – just a couple of blocks from my house – over the years I’ve been in here dozens of times.

But for the first time I pause to take a good look at a display of glass pipes next to the cash register.

There’s a hand written sign that reads “For Tobacco Use.”

But maybe not - because one of the glass pipes has the decal of a marijuana leaf on it and the number 420 – which is code for smoking pot.

The clerk tells me it sells for $16.99.

In line in front of me a guy is buying asking the clerk for a thin glass pipe, a Chore Boy copper Brillo pad and two lighters.

This is what San Antonio Police Lt. Jimmy Sides says is a ready bag for smoking crack or meth.

“Some call it a happy meal – it has the brillo and the little pipe,” he said.

Sides says many convenience stores in San Antonio are now basically “head shops” -that’s slang for a retail outlet specializing in paraphernalia used for consumption of marijuana and even harder drugs like crack and meth.

“When I went on my first inspection I saw all this paraphernalia and I went why? Why? Why can they sell it? So when I poked around and asked the question I was told case law, how the law is interpreted is that it’s not against the law to have this glass tobacco water pipe but if I had it with marijuana then it becomes drug paraphernalia,” Sides said.

And that’s when a glass pipe becomes illegal.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $500. However, a conviction or guilty plea for drug paraphernalia can result in a criminal record.

Never the less – drug paraphernalia is easy to find – easy to buy.

“You’ve seen them blossoming in the local market and a lot of these convenience stores selling glass pipes, grinders and even water pipes what might be called colloquially a bong,”

This guy know because he’s -- “Daniel Mahler the dopest lawyer in town”

Mahler calls himself the dopest lawyer because that’s his specialty – defending those arrested for marijuana crimes. He says having bongs and pipes sold on street corner shops is just the way things are nowadays.

“It is normal – it is accepted in society,” said Mahler.

“Free joints for everybody!”

“You can turn on the TV and some of the most popular TV shows in America right now – marijuana,” said Mahler.

For example a new Netfix sit-com called "Disjointed" starring Katy Bates about a family selling pot.

“Somebody is going to become the Wal-Mart of cannabis – why not us? Because Walmart is evil – you shop there,” is a bit of dialog from the program.

Lt. Sides says despite what’s happening in mass media and what’s legal in other states – this is still Texas – and pot is still illegal here.

“You’re normalizing it and making the kids think it’s perfectly okay,” said Sides.

And he says the trip to the corner store gives the impression that this is accepted by the community. Sides says that wrong and a draft city ordinance would take Drug Paraphernalia out of the corner stores.

“If you are going to have these tobacco paraphernalia – which is what they call it – in your store then you can allow no one under the age of 18 to be in your store,” he said.

The ordinance is being now being drafted by the San Antonio Police Department and has yet to be presented to the council’s public safety committee. If the proposal finds support there – then it goes before the full council for a vote.

Sides says he thinks it will have widespread public support.

But the dopest lawyer Mahler says the ordinance just won’t work.

“For the same reason that these pipes are sold in headshops everyday – because there’s nothing to distinguish them from tobacco pipes from drug paraphilia – it’s way over broad – might be unconstitutional.”

Which could mean the anti-bong ordinance could face a court challenge and that would be costly to defend. But if it passes the judicial test similar ordinances could be adopted by other cities in Texas.