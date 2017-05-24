San Antonio Police Officers Association Endorses Taylor For Mayor

The San Antonio Police Officers Association has endorsed Mayor Ivy Taylor for reelection. Taylor is locked in a June 10 runoff battle with District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg.

Story airing on Texas Public Radio

The police association did not endorse Taylor two years ago, but President Mike Helle says it’s backing her now because she gained their trust during the city’s tense negotiations over a police contract.

“Throughout the entire process the mayor never took any shots below the belt. She was somebody who understood what the issues were and addressed them the best way she knew how. Communication was one of her strong points, so that we were able to communicate,” Helle said during a press conference Wednesday on the steps of City Hall.

Opponent Nirenberg voted against the city’s police contract. His campaign says he did so because it only cut the evergreen clause from 10 to 8 years. The clause will keep police benefits and salaries in place after the contract expires in 2021. Nirenberg says he also voted against the police contract because he believes it was fiscally irresponsible. City staff have said the contract’s cost will exceed the city’s cap for public safety expenses by $20 million in its fifth year.

Mayor Taylor disagrees with the projected cost overrun saying it includes salaries and benefits for firefighters’ and their contract with the city is still in limbo.