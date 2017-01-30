San Antonio Protesters Target Trump's Travel, Immigration Bans

On Sunday a crowd of 250 spontaneously turned out at downtown’s Main Plaza to protest President Donald Trump’s executive orders. The orders ban refugees and foreign nationals from some Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The protesters chanted that “refugees are welcome here,” and waved signs that read “San Antonio Welcomes All” and “Immigrants are American.” Rally organizers from the political group MoveOn.Org unfurled a banner that said, “Impeach Trump.”

Tom Simmons carried a placard that said “Anti-Muslim Bigotry is Fascism.”

“I think it’s the start of it. Once you start alienating one particular segment of society it just picks up and goes the route Germany went,” Simmons said.

There are an estimated 30,000 Muslims in San Antonio, but fewer than two dozen attended the rally. Sarwat Husain, president of the San Antonio office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said fear kept many Muslims away.

“They are threatened every minute,” she said. “And that keeps them away.”

Habiba Noor said local Muslims have children and spouses who are now banned from entering the United States.

“I have an Iranian friend whose daughters are in Iran, who were just about to get their visas processed to come, but they cannot come. Families are being separated. There are hundreds of stories right now.”

Many acknowledged the need to combat terrorism but Claudia Stokes, a Trinity University professor, said Islam isn’t the cause.

“All religious groups have radical wings. White supremacy has produced a great deal of terrorism in this country,” Stokes said. “I think it’s just a false equation” to blame Muslims.”

Some of the protesters say they are organizing and are prepared to fight President Trump’s implementation of campaign promises to limit immigration and build a border wall.