San Antonio Pushes Pause on Google Fiber Deployment

By 45 minutes ago
  • Google

San Antonio pushed pause on Google Fiber construction Wednesday.  In an email between Sheryl Sculley and San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, the city manager outlined how city staff, council and Google had all agreed on the placement of 17 Google fiber huts. But after completing just two - and receiving neighborhood opposition to their placement - the locations of the remaining 15 are under review and all hut construction has halted.

You can read the email exchange here:

 Complaints about the The structures size - which are 50' by 30' - and how it looms large in Haskin park on the city's north east side coalesced with concerns from neighbors of the proposed residential hut locations. 

The Google pause comes after an email from Mayor Ivy Taylor on Monday opposing building in proposed residential areas, calling one placement an "impossible situation."

No word yet on how the work stoppage will affect the roll out of the high-speed Internet service.

Tags: 
technology

Related Content

Where Will Google Fiber's Backbone Be? Here's A Map.

By Jan 4, 2017
Google Fiber

In November, TPR reported on the future of Google's high-speed Internet network in San Antonio. In an update to the City Council, city staff presented a map of the fiber-optic cable route the tech giant was installing.

Light on detail, the map left many neighborhood members wondering where the cable would be laid, and how it would impact them.

"It's uh...It's a good map, but it's not as detailed as I was looking for," says Douglas Boom.

Trump's NAFTA Stance Could Cut Access To High-Skill Labor

By Dec 28, 2016
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

President-elect Donald Trump doesn't like NAFTA. "If they don't agree to a renegotiation, and they might not, then I will submit that America intends to withdraw from the deal," he said at a campaign stop.