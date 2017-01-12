San Antonio Pushes Pause on Google Fiber Deployment

San Antonio pushed pause on Google Fiber construction Wednesday. In an email between Sheryl Sculley and San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, the city manager outlined how city staff, council and Google had all agreed on the placement of 17 Google fiber huts. But after completing just two - and receiving neighborhood opposition to their placement - the locations of the remaining 15 are under review and all hut construction has halted.

You can read the email exchange here:

Complaints about the The structures size - which are 50' by 30' - and how it looms large in Haskin park on the city's north east side coalesced with concerns from neighbors of the proposed residential hut locations.

The Google pause comes after an email from Mayor Ivy Taylor on Monday opposing building in proposed residential areas, calling one placement an "impossible situation."

No word yet on how the work stoppage will affect the roll out of the high-speed Internet service.