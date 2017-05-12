Sanctuary City Lawsuits; Mexico's Election And Border Security; Immigrant Stories

This week on Fronteras:

· Lawsuits fly after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs the sanctuary cities law.

· Border town of El Cenizo gains national attention in LULAC's sanctuary cities lawsuit.

· How Arizona’s “show me your papers” law compares to one passed in Texas.

· The threat of tighter border security is a big issue in the Mexico presidential election campaign.

· Telling the stories of Hispanic immigrants succeeding as professionals in the U.S.

Border Town Of El Cenizo Focus Of Sanctuary Cities Lawsuit

Within hours of Governor Greg Abbott signing the Texas sanctuary cities ban, lawsuits began to fly. The small border town of El Cenizo, Texas, received national attention after it signed onto a federal lawsuit that wants to stop the state’s sanctuary cities ban. The law says local officers must comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests to detain immigrants, and must be allowed to ask about a person’s immigration status. TPR’s Ryan Poppe says those requirements conflict with the way El Cenizo citizens have lived in harmony with people who entered the country illegally for decades.

LULAC

Files Federal Lawsuit Against Texas Sanctuary Cities Ban

The State of Texas filed the first lawsuit asking the federal courts to declare the new sanctuary cities law constitutional. Then LULAC – the League of United Latin American Citizens – filed the lawsuit seeking to keep the ban from being enforced.

TPR’s Shelley Kofler talked with LULAC attorney Luis Vera.

Comparing Texas And Arizona “Show Me Your Papers” Laws

Officially the Texas sanctuary cities bill is called SB4. But opponents call it the “show me your papers” law. Arizona had the last high profile law with that name. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy compares the two.

Tighter Border Security Hot Issue in Mexico’s Presidential Campaign

Mexico will elect a new president next year and campaigning is already underway. A key issue: tighter security along the U.S.-Mexico border. The election is triggering a national conversation about the dividing line between the two countries at a level that hasn't been seen in recent years. In Mexico, some intellectuals and politicians say a more secure border may have an effect no one anticipated --- improving conditions at home so there's less motivation to leave in the first place. Marfa Public Radio’s Lorne Matalon reports from Mexico City.

Immigrant Success Stories:

Déjame que te cuente

Immigrants coming to the United States have diverse, personal stories to share about their life-changing travels, and those stories are often lost with time. Ana María González is a Mexican immigrant and language professor at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.

González documents the immigrant stories of her colleagues. She first published them in a 2013 bilingual anthology called, “Déjame que te cuente,” “Let Me Tell You” and now has two more volumes. Norma Martinez had a chance to talk with Gonzalez about this ever-growing collection of stories, and her own immigrant journey.

