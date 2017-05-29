Sen. Menendez Filibusters To Kill Controversial Annexation Bill

State Sen. Jose Menendez of San Antonio filibustered for more than two hours Sunday night to kill legislation that would have required a vote by property owners before they could be annexed into a city.

Killing Senate Bill 715 was a top priority for the City of San Antonio which argued it needed the authority to annex areas near military bases like Camp Bullis to ensure development doesn’t interfere with military operations.

Supporters of the bill, filed by New Braunfels Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, argued that protections to control light and other impediments to military maneuvers are already in place. San Antonio area homeowners along the I-10 corridor claim they’re being targeted for annexation because their upscale properties would provide taxable revenue for the city.

Sen. Menendez’s filibuster lasted long enough to reach a deadline which prohibits lawmakers from deciding legislation within 24 hours of the last day of the session- which is today. So the annexation measure failed.