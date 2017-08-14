Seven Bexar County Deputies Placed On Leave For Hazing

Seven veteran Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies have been placed on administrative leave for ten days following a hazing ritual involving one of the deputies. During the incident, county issued handcuffs, county issued shackles, and a county issued taser were used. All of the deputies are members of SERT, the Special Emergency Response Team at the Jail.

They were all given letters on Monday notifying them of the leave that is due to them as part of their collective bargaining agreement, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“After such time, they’re not welcome back at the Sheriff’s Office until the conclusion of this investigation,” said Salazar. “They’ll need to burn their time, but after their ten days administrative leave they are effectively not here anymore. They’re turning in their uniform, they’re turning in their credentials and they are not part of our workforce until the conclusion of this investigation one way or the other.”

The incident was recorded on video at a private residence last Friday night. Salazar said what’s most disturbing is that the 4-year-old daughter of one of the deputies was also involved.