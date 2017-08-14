Seven Bexar County Deputies Placed On Leave For Hazing

By 1 hour ago

Credit Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Seven veteran Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies have been placed on administrative leave for ten days following a hazing ritual involving one of the deputies.  During the incident, county issued handcuffs, county issued shackles, and a county issued taser were used.  All of the deputies are members of SERT, the Special Emergency Response Team at the Jail.

They were all given letters on Monday notifying them of the leave that is due to them as part of their collective bargaining agreement, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

“After such time, they’re not welcome back at the Sheriff’s Office until the conclusion of this investigation,” said Salazar. “They’ll need to burn their time, but after their ten days administrative leave they are effectively not here anymore. They’re turning in their uniform, they’re turning in their credentials and they are not part of our workforce until the conclusion of this investigation one way or the other.”

The incident was recorded on video at a private residence last Friday night.  Salazar said what’s most disturbing is that the 4-year-old daughter of one of the deputies was also involved.

Tags: 
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
hazing

Related Content

Guard Arrested For Sexual Relationship With Minor Inmate

By Jul 11, 2017
Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

A guard in the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Facility has been arrested for a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female inmate. Twenty-three-year old Jasqell Jamal Spell was fired from his job and is now being held in the Bexar County Jail.

 

Aristides Jimenez is Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Unit for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Texas Matters: La Vernia ISD And Sexual Assault Hazing Allegations

By May 5, 2017

It was in late March that Wilson County Sheriffs' deputies showed up at La Vernia High School and began making arrests.

For weeks the community 30 miles south east of San Antonio had seen rumors on social media that hazing rituals with the high school male sports teams had gone too far.

That same day the school district’s superintendent Jose Moreno posted a public statement on Facebook. It read:

SA Police Officer Fired For Allegedly Giving Feces Sandwich To Homeless Man

By Nov 4, 2016
SAPD

The San Antonio Police Department HAS fired an officer for allegedly giving a sandwich full of feces to a homeless man. City leaders and homeless service providers are disgusted, but say the incident isn’t reflective of SAPD’s interactions with the homeless. 

According to police, former officer Matthew Luckhurst bragged to another officer back in May that he’d picked up some feces, placed it in a Styrofoam container with a slice of bread, and set it beside an unidentified homeless man. 

The officer reported the incident to supervisors two months later, in July. 