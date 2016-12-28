Sheriff-Elect Files Restraining Order Against Outgoing Pamerleau

By Jan Ross Piedad 25 minutes ago

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against outgoing Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau.

The order was filed by Sheriff-Elect Javier Salazar, who claims that in her final days as sheriff, Pamerleau is retaliating against department employees who didn’t support her re-election. Salazar replaces Pamerleau on January 1.

Judge John D. Gabriel is ordering Pamerleau to immediately “desist and refrain” from reassigning or replacing employees in the Bexar County Sheriff’s office without “administering the proper procedures and testing.”

In a written statement, Pamerleau told TPR any changes she’s making follow Texas statutes and department policy. Texas Public Radio will have more on the story in upcoming newscasts.

