Solitary Confinement Is Still Used In Texas Jails And Prisons, But At What Cost?

By Kim Johnson 6 minutes ago
Solitary confinement, administrative segregation, seclusion, disciplinary separation and lockdown are a few of the names for isolating a prisoner in a separate cell.

Officials say administrative segregation or "ad seg," is necessary for offenders who require maximum security to ensure the safety of staff, other offenders and the security of the institution. 

Critics say the practice is detrimental to prisoners, corrections offers and the communities where inmates are released, and that such seclusion has the potential to give rise to or exacerbate mental illness. A recent report asserts that for death row inmates in Texas, solitary confinement is tortuous and violates human rights standards. 

Within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 2.6 percent of the offender population (3,850 prisoners) are currently under administrative segregation - down 60 percent from the 9,542 prisoners in isolation in 2006. 

Is the use of solitary confinement necessary to ensure maximum security, or are there safe, viable alternatives? Can Texas jails and prisons find a balance between prioritizing security and mitigating the risk of damage to isolated inmates?

Coming Home Straight From Solitary Damages Inmates And Their Families

By Jun 12, 2015

The thing Sara Garcia remembers from the day her son, Mark, got out of prison was the hug — the very, very awkward hug. He had just turned 21 and for the past two and a half years, he'd been in solitary confinement.

"He's not used to anyone touching him," Garcia says. "So he's not used to hugs. And I mean we grabbed him. I mean, we hugged him. We held him. I mean, it was just surreal to just know I can finally give him a hug and a kiss on the cheek."

Advocates Push To Bring Solitary Confinement Out Of The Shadows

By Jun 9, 2015

By last count, the Justice Department estimates about 80,000 U.S. inmates live in some kind of restricted housing.

That means being confined to a cell for about 22 hours a day.

"You are going to eat, sleep and defecate in a small room that's actually smaller than the size of your average parking space," said Amy Fettig, a lawyer who runs the Stop Solitary campaign for the American Civil Liberties Union. "And you're going to do that for months, years and sometimes even decades on end."

Fettig said solitary confinement is brutal and expensive.

Solitary Confinement In Texas Prisons

By Feb 5, 2015
ACLU

  A report released by the Texas Civil Rights Project and American Civil Liberties Union says Texas is holding too many of its prison inmates in solitary confinement and the practice is detrimental to the prisoners, corrections officers and communities where the inmates are released.

Lawmakers Weighing Options With Mental Illness In Texas Prison Population

By Apr 23, 2014

According to state officials, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice counts a large number of inmates with mental illness and drug addiction because the state lacks funding for their treatment. 

On Tuesday members of the House Corrections and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee held a special joint committee hearing to discuss the huge influx of mentally ill people who are being sent to prison.  