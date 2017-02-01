The Source: After 100+ Years, Ella Austin Center Continues To Serve East Side

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m.

The Ella Austin Community Center has provided social services from San Antonio's East Side for generations.

From early childhood programs to career development and senior enrichment, the space has a long-standing track record of supporting citizens.

However, the community center's North Pine Street site continues to need major improvements. With no money earmarked in the City of San Antonio's 2017 bond package, what does the future look like for Ella Austin?

