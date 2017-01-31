The Source: Can Lawmakers Fix The 'Loophole' In Texas' Public Information Act?

*Audio for the show will be available by 3:30 p.m.

Texas Supreme Court decisions in 2015 effectively curtailed access to public records held by private entities doing business with the government. Lawmakers have filed legislation to close what they say is a major loophole in the state's Public Information Act, which has been regarded as one of the nation's strongest open government laws since it was enacted in 1973.

Before the rulings from two cases - one being the Greater Houston Partnership and the other involving Boeing aerospace company in San Antonio - these records were available to the public.

Does the public have a fundamental right to information about who the government is making deals with and where money is being spent?

Guests: