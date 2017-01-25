Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: Can Lawmakers Fix Texas' Broken Child Welfare System?

By & 50 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Source
  • Pixabay (Public Domain)

*Audio for this show will be available by 3:30 p.m. 

One of the big issues before the ongoing 85th Legislative Session is to come up with a fix for the state's foster care system and Child Protective Services. Governor Greg Abbott is asking religious groups to step in. Others want the reinstatement of a degree requirement for CPS workers.

Legislatively, what is happening to improve the state's child welfare system? What's the bottom-line fix for Texas children facing abuse and neglect? 

Guests: 

Tags: 
The Source
foster care
Child Protective Services

Related Content

Sen. Uresti Says Fixing Foster Care Can't Wait

By Jan 17, 2017
Kathy Couser / Texas Public Radio

As Texas lawmakers dig into their second week of the legislative session, Sen. Carlos Uresti, a San Antonio Democrat, is hoping Gov. Greg Abbott will make Child Protective Services and foster care an emergency item. That would allow lawmakers to immediately pass legislation to better protect children. 

Uresti has served 20 years in the legislature. He recently sat down with Texas Public Radio’s Shelley Kofler to talk about why child welfare is once again his top priority.

Not All CPS Workers Will Get the Pay Raise They Were Promised

By Dec 21, 2016

From Texas Standard:

Texas Child Protective Services Funding Gets Final OK — With Restrictions

By Marissa Evans & The Texas Tribune Dec 2, 2016
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune

 

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Sen. Jane Nelson.

A board of lawmakers has given final approval for $150 million in funding to help pull the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services out of its crisis mode — but there are strings attached. 

In a letter dated Thursday, the Legislative Budget Board has given the agency the go-ahead to hire 829 new caseworkers and give $12,000 raises to existing ones. The funding includes $142.4 million in state dollars and $7.6 million in federal money. 

Report Says Child Protective Service Workers Are Overloaded, Urges Overhaul

By & Marissa Evans Nov 4, 2016
Bob Daemmrich / Texas Tribune

  Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Special masters hired by the state to scrutinize the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services say the embattled agency should increase its focus on improving the timeliness in seeing children under its care — one of about 56 recommendations it made in a report released Friday.

In their 13-page report, special masters Kevin Ryan and  Francis McGovern also discussed the need for improvements in updating children's health records and limiting caseloads for Child Protective Services caseworkers.

CPS Overlooked Thousands of At-Risk Kids. Now Texas is Sending Police to Find Them.

By Oct 27, 2016

From Texas Standard

After reports that Child Protective Services caseworkers have let thousands of children at risk for abuse and neglect slip through the system’s cracks, a select team of police will begin to search the state for them.