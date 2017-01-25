The Source: Can Lawmakers Fix Texas' Broken Child Welfare System?

*Audio for this show will be available by 3:30 p.m.

One of the big issues before the ongoing 85th Legislative Session is to come up with a fix for the state's foster care system and Child Protective Services. Governor Greg Abbott is asking religious groups to step in. Others want the reinstatement of a degree requirement for CPS workers.

Legislatively, what is happening to improve the state's child welfare system? What's the bottom-line fix for Texas children facing abuse and neglect?

Guests: