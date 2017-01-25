The Source: Can Lawmakers Fix Texas' Broken Child Welfare System?

*Audio for this show will be available by 3:30 p.m.
One of the big issues before the ongoing 85th Legislative Session is to come up with a fix for the state's foster care system and Child Protective Services. Governor Greg Abbott is asking religious groups to step in. Others want the reinstatement of a degree requirement for CPS workers.
Legislatively, what is happening to improve the state's child welfare system? What's the bottom-line fix for Texas children facing abuse and neglect?
Guests:
- Rep. Ina Minjarez, Texas District 124
- Annette Rodriguez, President and CEO of The Children's Shelter
- Katie Olse, Executive Director for the Texas Alliance for Child and Family Services
- Kathy Friend, foster mom for 18+ years for infants born with substances in their system