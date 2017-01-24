The Source: Impact Report Details Progress Toward The City's Vision For 2020

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3 p.m.

SA2020 has been collecting data about the city and the local population since 2010. The nonprofit – with its 11 cause areas – targets an overall vision for San Antonio by the year 2020, recently received a two-year, $400,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation.

There are key indicators that can show us if the city is on the right track, if public policy is working to promote job growth, literacy, high-income achievement and more.

What do the latest stats from SA2020's 2016 Impact Report tell us? With less than three years left, how has San Antonio progressed and how far does the city have to go?

