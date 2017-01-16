Related Program: 
The Source: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Wants To 'Make America Smart Again'

By Kim Johnson 18 minutes ago
To make America great again, according to tweets from astrophysicist, cosmologist, author and science communicator Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, we should "invest heavily in science and technology" and "make America smart again."

Guest: Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson is the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City.

Dr. Tyson will be speaking about how "The Cosmic Perspective" profoundly influences what we think and feel about science, culture, politics and life itself on Thursday, January 19, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Some 16 years ago, before I was a journalist and illustrator, I worked with Neil at the American Museum of Natural History. He would sometimes carry around a small canvas tote bag. As I recall, the bag would contain one of two things: either a weighty, mango-sized meteorite to show to guests of the museum, or a bottle of wine to gift to a colleague.