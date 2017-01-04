The Source: Is San Antonio 'Stuck Behind The Wheel'?

San Antonio's population is growing by leaps and bounds, but is the transportation system keeping up?

Roads and highways are choked with cars, mass transit is way behind when compared to other cities and toll roads are still in the plans. Whether driving, riding, bussing or biking, all residents are affected by transportation-related issues.

This week, Texas Public Radio's "Growing Pains" transportation series asks: What's on the horizon for transportation in San Antonio? How can the city avoid a future stuck behind the wheel?

