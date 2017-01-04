Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: Is San Antonio 'Stuck Behind The Wheel'?

2017-01-04
San Antonio's population is growing by leaps and bounds, but is the transportation system keeping up?

Roads and highways are choked with cars, mass transit is way behind when compared to other cities and toll roads are still in the plans. Whether driving, riding, bussing or biking, all residents are affected by transportation-related issues. 

This week, Texas Public Radio's "Growing Pains" transportation series asks: What's on the horizon for transportation in San Antonio? How can the city avoid a future stuck behind the wheel? 

Guests: 

Stuck Behind The Wheel: How Rapid Bus Service May Reduce San Antonio Congestion

Jan 3, 2017
Here are a few facts guaranteed to get your attention:  

The San Antonio area adds 146 new residents every day, and they’re bringing their cars.

A 50 minute drive today is expected to take 91 minutes in 2040.  

By then, 39 percent of our roadways will be severely congested all day long.

This week Texas Public Radio’s “Growing Pains” project takes a look at options for getting ahead of the traffic jam,  with a series of reports, “Stuck Behind The Wheel.” We start by looking at how San Antonio’s primary form of mass transit could be part of the solution. 

Stuck Behind The Wheel: Should San Antonio Reconsider Rail?

2017-01-04
As San Antonio prepares to add more than 1.6 million new residents it holds the distinction of being the largest city in the country without a rail system to move them. 

This week Texas Public Radio’s Growing Pains Project is looking at options in a series of stories we’re calling, “Stuck Behind the Wheel.”

Growing Pains: Stuck Behind The Wheel

Dec 30, 2016
The San Antonio region is expected to add 1.6 million new residents by 2040- the equivalent of another city the size of San Antonio. Traffic tie-ups already plague drivers, and studies predict the current number of roadways experiencing all-day congestion will jump from 3.5 percent to almost 39 percent. VIA Metropolitan Transit and the city are among agencies examining possible solutions. 

Beginning Tuesday Texas Public Radio 89.1 takes a look the strategies: