The Source: Texas Project Works To Name Migrants Lost Crossing The Border

By Jan Ross Piedad Dec 20, 2016
  • Courtesy Jen Reel/Texas Observer

An abandoned inhaler, a pendant without a chain, a single shoe - these are only a few of the many things left behind by missing migrants who journeyed to cross the U.S./Mexico border. 

An ongoing project by The Texas Observer photographs and publishes these found items online in a database called "Yo Tengo Nombre," or "I Have A Name," in an effort to help families identify loved ones who are missing or may have perished.

