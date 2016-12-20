The Source: Texas Project Works To Name Migrants Lost Crossing The Border

An abandoned inhaler, a pendant without a chain, a single shoe - these are only a few of the many things left behind by missing migrants who journeyed to cross the U.S./Mexico border.

An ongoing project by The Texas Observer photographs and publishes these found items online in a database called "Yo Tengo Nombre," or "I Have A Name," in an effort to help families identify loved ones who are missing or may have perished.

​Guests: