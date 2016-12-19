Related Program: 
The Source

The Source: What Does The Political Landscape Mean For Environmental Policy?

By Kim Johnson Dec 19, 2016
The Source

There are still many unanswered questions about the future for environmental policy under the incoming administration and with President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Scott Pruitt as new head of the Environmental Protection Agency

Scientists continue to mount evidence for global climate change, but dealing with it is not one of Trump's top issues. Trump has called climate change a hoax generated by the Chinese to hurt American economic competitiveness.

The cabinet selection of Scott Pruitt to head the EPA establishes that the Trump administration will not lead in the reduction of greenhouse gases. Pruitt was Oklahoma's Attorney General and declared himself to be the "leading advocate against the EPA's activist agenda." 

Plus, looking at the City of San Antonio's environmental programs and policies, what progress has been made so far and what's planned for the future? What effect will state and national politics have on environment and sustainability locally?

Guests: 

