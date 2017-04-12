State Health Department Investigating A Mumps Outbreak In Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services is advising healthcare providers to be on alert for mumps in their patients as the state experiences a 20-year high in mumps cases. State, regional and local health departments are currently investigating multiple outbreaks throughout the state, including one involving possible exposures on South Padre Island, a popular spring break destination for students from Texas and elsewhere in the United States. Texas has had 221 mumps cases this year.

Mumps cases that are possibly linked to South Padre Island came to the attention of DSHS when another state health department described a patient with mumps who had traveled to the area for spring break. DSHS has since been notified of 13 mumps cases in people who traveled to South Padre Island between March 8 and March 22 from six states, including two cases from Texas.

Mumps symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, swollen or tender testicles, low fever, tiredness, and muscle aches. People who think they have mumps should contact their health care provider, and anyone suspected of having mumps should stay home while they’re contagious – five days after swollen glands occur.

Mumps is highly contagious and is spread through coughing and sneezing and sharing cups and utensils, according to DSHS. The mumps vaccine works best to keep people from getting mumps. Research shows the vaccine protects 88 percent of people who are fully vaccinated.