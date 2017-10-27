Straus Retires, Patrick Says It Ain't Personal, And Frustration Mounts Over Harvey Recovery

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus delivered a stunner this week when he announced he will retire from his job as presiding officer. Unlike other top Texas Republicans who retired, he’s not expected anytime soon on Dancing with the Stars. Instead, he may get very involved in the GOP primary.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick insists his differences with Straus were never personal, even if it sure sounded that way as recently as Monday with Patrick arguing Straus should change his behavior and stop attacking Gov. Greg Abbott.

President Donald Trump visits Texas with supporters cheering him and handing over their cash while opponents call him a “liar, liar, liar.”

And Gov. Abbott thinks he can get the UT and Texas A&M game going again, but that’s easier said than done.

With Mike Ward, the Houston Chronicle's Austin Bureau chief, and Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, it's Texas' leading online podcast about Lone Star politics